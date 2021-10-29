Halloween is a time for scary monsters to hit the streets and ask for delicious treats. Alberta RCMP and other emergency services hope to keep the holiday happy and safe. Alberta RCMP is reminding motorists to be extra careful as all forms of ghouls roam the night.

“The Alberta RCMP asks road users to be mindful of trick-or-treaters this Halloween and to keep an eye out for all the princesses, dragons, and cowboys taking to our streets and sidewalks,”

They state that safety goes beyond drivers on busy roads.

For everyone planning on partaking in Halloween, fun police have given a list of tips to keep everyone safe and having the un-dead time of their lives.

The following are tips released by Alberta RCMP