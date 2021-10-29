Halloween is a time for scary monsters to hit the streets and ask for delicious treats. Alberta RCMP and other emergency services hope to keep the holiday happy and safe. Alberta RCMP is reminding motorists to be extra careful as all forms of ghouls roam the night.
“The Alberta RCMP asks road users to be mindful of trick-or-treaters this Halloween and to keep an eye out for all the princesses, dragons, and cowboys taking to our streets and sidewalks,”
They state that safety goes beyond drivers on busy roads.
For everyone planning on partaking in Halloween, fun police have given a list of tips to keep everyone safe and having the un-dead time of their lives.
The following are tips released by Alberta RCMP
- What’s scarier than things that go bump in the night? Impaired driving. Do not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Schedule a taxi, rideshare, designated driver, or flying broomstick to get home safely.
- Motorists have ghosts to be alert! Beware of pedestrians and increased foot traffic.
- No need to be afraid of the dark. Carry a flashlight, wear a bright costume, or add reflective material to your spook-tacular get-up so that motorists can easily see you.
- Going all out with your costume? Fang-tastic! Just ensure masks or hoods do not obstruct your vision and that you are able to see clearly.
- Even monsters and fairy-tale creatures need to abide by the rules of the road. Be sure to use crosswalks and follow traffic signals.
- It is always a ghoul idea for children to travel with parents, guardians, or in a trusted group.
- It may sound candy-corny, but remember to have fun!