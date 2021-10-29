Lac La Biche RCMP received a call about a break-in and theft on October 27th.

The man broke into a store and broke a display case that contained firearms. The man took 12 handguns before escaping the scene.

Lac La Biche RCMP in consultation with the Alberta RCMP Forensic Investigation Services investigated the scene prior to the store opening.

The suspect can be described as the following:

– Male

– Medium build

– Blue jeans

– Black coat, gloves, and hat.

– Black running shoes

– Bright Blue bag

Lac La Biche RCMP’s investigation into this incident is ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Lac La Biche RCMP or local officials.