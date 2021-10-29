Close to 45 decommissioned Canadian Army Leopard I Tanks are being sent to Cold Lake Air Weapons Range.

The tanks are coming from Vegreville, Alberta, and will be loaded onto semi-trucks and trailer systems while they make the move. This process of moving the tanks between the two cities is planned to take several months.

4 Wing is repurposing the decommissioned Leopard I tanks as targets on the weapon range for both inert and high explosive weapons.

While in the firing range, the tanks are planned to increase realism when training for missions such as armed reconnaissance and close air support.

Before the tanks hit the range they will go through strict environmental conditions to ensure they are safe. One of these safety precautions is ensuring they can no longer function as weapons by welding the hatches and turrets shut.