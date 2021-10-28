St. Paul RCMP has reported three separate mailbox thefts in the past few days.

According to Sgt. Stephen Nolan the first break-in was reported on Oct. 24, followed by the second and third report on Oct. 25.

While mailbox thefts are common, having three occur so close to each other is unexpected.

The current matter is under investigation by RCMP.

Officials remind residents to check their mailbox daily and know approximately what time mail is being delivered each day.

St. Paul RCMP is asking residents to report any suspicious activity or damage caused to mailboxes.