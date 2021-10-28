Chase the Ace draw is off and running as the first card was drawn last night.

Yesterday’s lucky winner received 52 dollars as they found the queen of clubs.

The objective of the lottery is to find the ace of spades and win both the weekly pot and the progressive jackpot.

Once someone’s ticket is called they automatically win the weekly pot.

However, they also get a chance to win the progressive jackpot by guessing a number that correlates to a sealed card on a wall. If the card is the ace of spades, the game ends and the ticket holders take home both pots. If the card is anything other than the ace of spades, then they take home just the weekly pot.

Every week until the ace has been found the Legion will draw a new ticket holder at 7 pm.

20 percent of weekly ticket sales go towards the weekly pot, 30 percent of the weekly ticket sales go to the progressive jackpot and the remaining 50 percent goes towards donations to help the Cold Lake community.

The success of this raffle will help the cold lake legion branch donate money to help improve youth sports, seniors’ needs, and health care in the Cold Lake community.

If the owner of the drawn ticket is not present at the legion the legion will try to contact them by phone and continue from there.

Ticket sales can be bought by following the link right here.

Sales will be cut off for the week by 6:45 each Wednesday

The current progressive jackpot is at 78 dollars.