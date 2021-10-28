(Photo supplied by Erik Mclean of unsplash.com)

Joseph Victor Tremblay of Beaver Lake Cree Nation has been arrested for flights from police.

Lac La Biche RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle at Spruce Point Campground in Beaver Lake Cree Nation.

When officials located the truck they found Tremblay sleeping inside. Tremblay was currently under investigation for multiple flights from police and other charges and multiple warrants.

Currently, Tremblay is facing 15 charges, which include: