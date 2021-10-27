Lakeland credit union has recently donated over one thousand dollars to keep Bonnyville’s babies healthy.

The total amount donated comes out to one thousand three hundred and forty dollars.

This program is called the Care Wear program and all the money donated comes directly from the staff at Lakeland Credit Union.

Every Friday two dollars is put aside for the Care Wear fund. After a substantial little bit of donations are collected the staff nominates and votes to which charity the funds go towards.

Lakeland Credit Union donates to six charities every year.

This time, Bonnyville Healthy Babies Program was the winner for the Bonnyville portion of the Care Wear funds. Funds are split into three groups: Bonnyville, Cold Lake, and the overarching general Lakeland area.