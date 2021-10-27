Update: She has been found safe and unharmed. RCMP would like to thank the public for their help in locating Shalawnda Monias.

16-year-old Shalawnda Monias has been reported missing.

RCMP have received the report Monday and believes there is a concern for her safety and well-being.

Monias was last seen in Lac La Biche at 4 in the morning on Monday. Officials believe she may be located in the Edmonton, Alta area.

Shalawnda Monias can be described as:

5’1” Tall

110 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

She was last seen wearing white bell-bottom pants and a black shirt.

RCMP is asking anyone with information about Shalawnda Monias’ whereabouts to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500 or the locale police.

For those who wish to stay anonymous, Crime Stoppers is always an option at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)