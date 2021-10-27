A stolen truck was reported to RCMP Monday as it was spotted parked on the 4400 block of 48th street in St. Paul. The man was arrested with the help of RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Traffic Services.

RCMP has been searching for this stolen vehicle after it was used to ram a police car earlier in the day.

The Bonnyville RCMP had located the stolen Ford F350 parked at the Bonnyville 7-11. When the RCMP officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop the truck rammed the RCMP vehicle as it escaped.

The truck was later found located in St. Paul.

The driver has been identified as Kyle Laboucane of Fishing Lake has been charged with the following offenses:

Flight from police

Assault with a weapon

Operate a motor vehicle with prohibited

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

A judicial hearing was completed and Laboucane was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on November 4, 2021