When voters headed to the polls on the 18th and voted in their municipal election, voters found more than just the ballot. Election Alberta asked the public to choose senate representatives and answer specific questions about Equalization and Daylight Saving Time.

Today Elections Alberta completed the Official Tabulation of Results for the 2021 Alberta Senate Election and Referendum Vote.

Senate Election

Pam Davidson, Erika Barootes, and Mykhailo Martyniouk all hail from the Conservative Party of Canada have received the highest votes.

These three candidates have been declared elected as senate Nominees by The Chief Electoral Officer.

All the lake land areas saw Pam Davidson, Erika Barootes, and Mykhailo Martyniouk all receive the most votes in their municipality.

Referendum Vote: Equalization

The referendum question on Equalization asked voters:

Should section 36(2) of the Constitution Act, 1982 – Parliament and the government of Canada’s commitment to the principle of making equalization payments – be removed from the constitution?

The public could either answer yes or no.

The Chief Electoral Officer has announced the following results for the referendum question:

642,501 voted yes, getting 61.7% of the valid ballots

399,169 voted no, getting 38.3% of the valid ballots

The whole Lakeland area saw the majority of people vote yes to the first referendum question.

Referendum Vote: Daylight Saving Time

The referendum question on Daylight Saving Time asked voters:

Do you want Alberta to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is summer hours, eliminating the need to change our clocks twice a year?

The public could either answer yes or no.

The Chief Electoral Officer has announced the following results for the referendum:

532,911 people voted yes, getting 49.9% of the valid ballots

535,745 people voted no, getting 50.1% of the valid ballots

For the second referendum question, the Lakeland area all saw a majority of around 64% of people in their municipality vote yes.