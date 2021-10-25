The municipal election results have been released bringing the final steps of this election to an end.

Bonnyville

Bonnyville saw a 52 percent voter turnout which is an increase of 15 percent compared to the 2017 Municipal Election.

Elisa Brosseau was elected as Mayor with a landslide victory with around 75 percent of the votes.

Reeve – Barry Kalinski

Ward 1 Councillor – Josh Crick

Ward 2 Councillor – Darcy Skarsen

Ward 3 Councillor – Mike Krywiak

Ward 4 Councillor – Don Slipchuk

Ward 5 Councillor – Dana Swigart

Ward 6 Councillor – Ben Fadeyiw

The first council meeting will be held tomorrow online at the M.D.’s youtube channel.

Cold Lake

The Cold Lake election ended with a 25 percent voter turnout

The town also saw Mayor Craig Copeland acclaimed as he became ready to serve another term.

The six seats at the council were officially won by:

Ryan Bailey, Vicky Lefebvre, Bob Mattice, William (Bill) Charles Parker, Adele Richardson, and Chris Vining.

Both the Mayor and Council will be sworn in at their meeting tomorrow at 5 pm. This is followed by the Council’s Annual Organizational Meeting ten minutes later and finally wrapped up by the Regular Council Meeting at 6 pm.

The city of Cold Lake also asked voters three questions regarding access to family doctors. This was done in an effort to see if the results warranted an extensive study.

The answers to the questions were as follows:

Do you have a family doctor in Cold Lake?

68 percent of voters said yes while 32 per cent said no.

Do you want a family doctor in Cold Lake?

80 percent of voters said yes while 20 per cent said no.

Have you tried to get a family doctor in Cold Lake?

67 percent of voters said yes while 33 per cent said no.

Lac La Biche

As Lac La Biche’s municipal election ended the city saw 55 percent of eligible voters head to the polls.

Paul Reutov was elected as Mayor.

Ward Councillors that will serve are as follows:

Darlene Beniuk, Ward 1

Kevin Paré, Ward 2

Colette Borgun, Ward 3

Jason Stedman, Ward 4

Charlyn Moore, Ward 5

Sterling Johnson, Ward 6

John Mondal, Ward 7

Lorin Tkachuk, Ward 7

The new council will be sworn in today at an invite-only ceremony.

They will also be holding their annual Organizational Meeting tomorrow.

St. Paul

St. Paul had their Mayor Maureen Millers take up office again as they were acclaimed. However, a new Reeve with Glenn Ockerman will be sworn in.

The councillors voted in are:

Darrell Younghans, Division 1

Kevin Wirsta, Division 2

Ross Krekowski, Division 3

Maxime Fodness, Division 4

Dale Henrick, Division 5

Louis Dechaine, Division 6

As part of the election, the province asked voters to make a couple more decisions.

The results of the provincial referendum and senate votes will be available on the Elections Alberta website at elections.ab.ca tomorrow.