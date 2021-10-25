Cold Lake and Bonnyville RCMP have responded to multiple collisions on the intersections at Highway 28 and Ardmore and Highway 28 and Fort Kent.

Officials would like to remind drivers that each intersection has designated turning lanes identified by arrows and that these lanes are exclusively for turning. Proceeding through the intersection in a turning lane is illegal and very dangerous.

RCMP will be conducting enhanced enforcements at those intersections in the upcoming months.

Motorists are asked to pay extra attention to the rules of the road associated with high-risk intersections.