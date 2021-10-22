Dr. Olivia Fasola will be providing care at the Elk Point Healthcare Centre to give more stability for physician coverage of the emergency department.

The new family physician will be practicing out of Elk Point and The District Medical Clinic.

David Hanson, MLA for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul says “It’s heartening to see family physicians choosing to practice in northern Alberta where there’s so much need for them,”

“Primary care plays a crucial role in keeping Albertans healthy, and Dr. Fasola’s arrival will support local and area families who are looking for the many services provided by family physicians.”

Alberta Health services are continuing to look for new physicians to join smaller towns in Alberta as the demand is still high.

For communities that still need physicians, AHS has resource planners looking for any opportunity to recruit physicians across the province and disperse them where needed.