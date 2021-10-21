The doors are open, virtually.

Lakeland College is opening up its doors to show hands-on learning experience through tomorrow and Saturday.

This new Open house will build off last year’s tour as you can look around and learn about the facilities from the safety of your own home.

While attending students can apply for free using the code APPLY4FREE21 during the two days of the open house.

For the first time, students can learn about the new pre-employment automotive service technician program being offered.

For more information about the new program click here and read all about it.

The open house will include a virtual tour and a full day of programs to learn about the college’s programs and campus.