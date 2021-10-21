While the Mayor of St. Paul has won by acclamation, the nine candidates wanting a spot on council will be facing uncertainty.

The local town’s returning officer has determined that the requirements for holding a recount had been met before 4 pm yesterday.

This recount is being done in accordance with Section 98 of the Local Authorities Election Act.

Section 98 of the Local Authorities Election Act states: 98 (1) The returning officer may make a recount of the votes cast at one or more voting stations if (a) a candidate or an official agent or a scrutineer of a candidate recognized pursuant to section 69 or, in the case of a vote on a bylaw or question, a scrutineer appointed pursuant to section 70(1) shows grounds that the returning officer considers reasonable for alleging that the record of the result of the count of votes at any voting station is inaccurate, (b) the returning officer considers that the number of (i) valid ballots objected to, or (ii) rejected ballots other than those on which no vote has been cast by an elector, was sufficient to affect the result of the election if they had not been counted or rejected, as the case may be, or (c) the returning officer is of the opinion that there may have been an administrative or technical error that may cause an error in the count of votes.

The recount will be done at the St. Paul Rec. Center around noon today.