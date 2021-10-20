Police are asking for help to locate 28-year-old Vincent McLean who has not been seen or heard from since October 2ed.

McLean was last seen in Minburn County. Police would like to speak with McLean as they believe there is a concern for his well-being and safety.

Vincent McLean:

6’2” Tall

174 Lbs

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

Light complexion

If you have any information on the current location of Vincent McLean RCMP is asking you to please call 780-853-4441 or your local police.

If you wish to stay anonymous you can use Crime Stoppers or by using the app P3 Tips.