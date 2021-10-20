Yesterday night the Nap Liquor store in Cold Lake was robbed as a masked man walked into the store with a weapon and demanded money.

The witness believed the weapon to be a sword.

The suspect then left the store with two bottles of alcohol and got into a blue Ford f150 with three other people. No one was harmed in the incident.

The male suspect with the weapon can be described as:

Approximately 5’11 in height

Middle complexion

Grey baseball cap

Black jacket

Blue jeans

Cold Lake RCMP searched the surrounding area but was unable to find the male suspect. Officials are asking anyone who can identify the men in the photos or knows anything about the incident to please call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.