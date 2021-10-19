The unofficial poll results were released this morning for Bonnyville, Cold Lake, Lac la Biche, and St. Paul.

Bonnyville

Elisa Brosseau looks to be taking up the role of mayor for Bonnyville.

With the new leadership, five new councilors look to be joining her at the table as well with one councilor keeping their position.

The former town councilor will be taking up this role with a sweep of voters coming to support her.

She received 942 votes versus her competitor Duane Zaraska who received just 333 votes, making Brosseau claim nearly three-quarters of the vote.

The councilors who received the most votes according to the unofficial results are Kayla Blanchette, Byron Johnson, David Sharun, Phil Kushnir, incumbent Coun. Brian McEvoy and Neil Langridge.

Both Kayla Blanchette and Byron Johnson tied for the most votes of any counselor with 627.

Around 1,275 votes were cast in the town of Bonnyville, which makes up only 29 percent of eligible voters who found themselves at the polls.

Lac La Biche

The Lac La Biche unofficial election results saw Paul Reutov being elected as the new mayor with over 1,000 votes.

This put him 250 votes ahead of the runner-up Arlene Hrynyk who received 815 votes and more then 450 over the previous Mayor Omer Moghrabi.

Ward 2 and 7 both have newcomers as Kevin Pare claimed the most votes in Ward 2 and John Mondal will be the new council member for Ward 7.

Ward 1 councilor Darlene Beniuk, Ward 2 councilor Kevin Pare, Ward 3 councilor Colette Borgun, Ward 4 councilor Jason Stedman, Ward 5 councilor Charlyn Moore, and Ward 6 councilor Sterling Johnson are all returning to their positions.

Cold Lake

Cold Lake’s unofficial election results have seen Mayor Craig Copeland being acclaimed for another term.

However, unlike the Mayor, only two councilors will be returning to take their chair back.

Ryan Bailey, Vicky Lefebvre, Bob Mattice, Willian (Bill) Charles Parker, Adele Richardson, and Chris Vining were all elected with over 1000 votes each.

Of the eligible 11,074 voters in Cold Lake, only around 25 percent cast theirs.

St. Paul

St. Paul’s election results do not see much change in the future as the town has re-elected all officials who wanted to move forward.

St. Paul’s mayor Maureen Miller has been elected for another term.

The newest face to the council is Sid Sood who claimed 714 votes.

Ron Boisvert, Brad Eamon, Nathan Taylor, Norm Noel, and finally Gary Ward will all be coming back into their previous positions.

The only former council member to not receive their seat back was Tyson deMoissac who did not seek re-election.

Official results including the provincial senate nominations and the provincial referenda will all be made available on October 22.