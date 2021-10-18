Bonnyville RCMP responded Friday to an SUV rollover on Highway 657.

An investigation determined the vehicle swerved to avoid hitting an animal on the road and rolled into the north ditch.

A witness stopped and assisted the passenger out of the vehicle who had sustained minor injuries.

When officials got onto the scene she was treated by ems. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

The Kehewin Cree Nation Fire Department attended and provided assistance and traffic control. The Bonnyville Fire Department assist with extrication and righting the vehicle.

Bonnyville RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.