Today, voters can head down to a local voting station and do their civic duty any time between 10 am and 8 pm.

Voters will need a photo ID that says who they are and their current residence.

Bonnyville voters can find their voting location at the Bonnyville Seniors’ Drop-In Centre at 4813-47 Avenue.

Cold Lake voters can find their voting station at the Cold Lake Energy Centre at 7825-51 Street.

For full information about where to vote click the following link here to learn more.

Six councilors will be elected and one Reeve from the tallied votes.

In this year’s election, voters will be asked to vote on two referendum questions and nominate three candidates to recommend to the federal Senate to represent Alberta.

The two referendum questions that will be asked are below.

Should section 36(2) of the Constitution Act, 1982 – Parliament and the government of Canada’s commitment to the principle of making equalization payments – be removed from the constitution?

Do you want Alberta to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is summer hours, eliminating the need to change our clocks twice a year?

For more information about what the questions mean and how to make an informed choice visit the Alberta’s Government website here.

For locations not holding municipal elections, these residences are able to vote by traveling to a partnering municipality or by mailing in their ballot.

Elections Alberta will publish the official provincial results at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26.