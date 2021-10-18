The Bonnyville RCMP have captured one of two alleged suspects during a break and enter.

Police say two suspicious men were seen entering properties near Muriel Lake.

With help, the Bonnyville RCMP was able to make one of two arrests.

The 34-year old apprehended by RCMP has now been charged with:

four counts of Break & Enter,

four counts of Theft Under $5000,

two counts of Mischief Under $5000,

Possession of Break-in Instruments,

Failure to Comply with a Release Condition.

A warrant has been set out for the second man’s arrest and RCMP are warning everyone to call officials if they see anything suspicious.