Left to right: Trustee Lorne Kaban, Trustee Karen Packard, Trustee Michael Topylki, Trustee Mandi Skogen, Board Chair Arlene Hrynyk, Greg Sawchuk, Trustee Maurice Richard, Trustee Debra Lozinski, and Trustee Garry Kissel. Trustee Ron Young was not in attendance in person at the meeting and is absent from the photo. (Photo supplied by NLPS communications)

Bonnyville and The Centennial Centre were recognized on the 13th with the 2021 Friends of Education Award.

The Northern Lights Public Schools Board of Trustees saw the support the center was giving to Bonnyville Centralized High School and choose them to receive the award.

“Ever since the Centennial Centre opened its doors, they have looked for ways to partner with us to benefit our students,” said Board Chair Arlene Hrynyk. “The staff at the center are always welcoming and go above and beyond to make our programs and events a success.”

The Centennial Centre was hosting the division’s C2 school program for 12 years. This program let students grades 3 – 7 come into the center for a week and learn what was being taught through a physical learning style.

The many activities the students participated in included cooking in the kitchen, skating with the Jr. A Pontiacs, and even launching parachutes off the second floor.

When BCHS started modernizing their school back in 2019 the C2 became the student’s and staff’s home. When the renovations were taking long the center extended the lease and delayed their own renovations to accommodate the school.

Les Parsons, the new General Manager of the C2 said, “I hear many positive comments about the great relationship between Northern Lights Public Schools and our Centennial Centre. Hats off to those who have worked together for the past 15 years to build this cooperative relationship that continues to benefit our entire community.”

Parsons confirmed there was no problem host the high school at the C2 and the staff have nothing but positive comments.

“Our partnership with the Centennial Centre is a great example of how schools and the community can work together to maximize opportunities for students,” said Hrynyk. “We look forward to many more years of working with the center to create unique experiences for our students.”

The Bonnyville and District Centennial Centre is one of two recipients of a 2021 Friends of Education Award. Information about all of the 2021 recipients is available on the NLPS website linked right here.