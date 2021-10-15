Cold Lake RCMP arrived at a residence around the area of 65th ave after they received information of a man who was on Canada-wide warrants.

Officials learned two women along with the possibly armed man were inside the building.

The man refused to leave the home when the police made contact.

RCMP’s emergency response team, Police Dog Services, and the RCMP Air Services were all dispatched as police contained the scene and re-routed traffic.

The man and two women were arrested without injury.

Further information to follow as the investigation continues.

Cold Lake RCMP would like to thank the public for their patience during traffic disruptions around the area of 65 Ave.