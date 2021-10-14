Two men have been arrested for multiple crimes in the last week including robbery and assault.

On October 8th RCMP responded to a call saying bear mace had been on a residence.

An investigation determined that a man threatened the occupant of the residence at gunpoint and took a cell phone. Later the man sprayed the bear mace and left with another man.

The firearm was then shot into the air outside the residence.

Luckily no one was injured but the occupants dud suffer the effects of the bear mace.

Later that day RCMP located the two men and arrested them without incident.

The man with the bear mace is being charged with the following:

– 1 count, robbery with firearm

– 2 counts, assault with weapon (bear mace)

– 1 count, pointing a firearm

– 1 count, careless use of a firearm

– 1 count, unsafe storage of a firearm

– 1 count, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

– 1 count, unauthorized possession of a firearm

– 2 counts, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

– 1 count, being unlawfully in a dwelling house

– 1 count, identity fraud

The second man is also being charged with:

– 1 count, discharge firearm while being reckless

– 1 count, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

The two men will have separate appearances in court as they are scheduled to appear on November 9 and December 1, 2021.