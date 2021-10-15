Bonnyville residents and businesses are about to get access to Telus’ 5G network as the company is about to expand into the city.

This is part of TELUS’ next-generation expansion and its larger 14.5 billion dollar investment in infrastructure and operations within the province.

Good quality internet has been of the utmost importance during the pandemic and this new expansion looks to make that connection faster and stronger.

This 5G technology offers the town of Bonnyville a huge leap over the previous 4G network. Connectivity and faster internet can be expected regardless of where in the town area you are.

Over the past 21 years, TELUS has spent close to two hundred and forty billion dollars nationally on network infrastructurem operations, and spectrum across the country, which includes the fifty one billion spent in Alberta.