Del Chancy Anderson has been reported missing and RCMP is asking the public’s assistance to locate the 43-year-old.

He was reported missing on Oct 8 and was last heard from on Oct 5.

Del Chancy Anderson is described as:

5’8” tall

Approximately 170 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

Tattoo on right forearm

RCMP asks if anyone has information on Del Chancy Anderson’s whereabouts to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or your local police.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact crime stoppers by phone or online.