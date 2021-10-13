Del Chancy Anderson has been reported missing and RCMP is asking the public’s assistance to locate the 43-year-old.
He was reported missing on Oct 8 and was last heard from on Oct 5.
Del Chancy Anderson is described as:
- 5’8” tall
- Approximately 170 lbs
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Tattoo on right forearm
RCMP asks if anyone has information on Del Chancy Anderson’s whereabouts to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or your local police.
If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact crime stoppers by phone or online.