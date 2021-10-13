Del Chancy Anderson has been reported missing and RCMP is asking the public’s assistance to locate the 43-year-old.

He was reported missing on Oct 8 and was last heard from on Oct 5.

 Del Chancy Anderson is described as:

  • 5’8” tall
  • Approximately 170 lbs
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Tattoo on right forearm

RCMP asks if anyone has information on Del Chancy Anderson’s whereabouts to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or your local police.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact crime stoppers by phone or online.