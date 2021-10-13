Cold Lake RCMP is asking the public’s help in finding the 29-year-old Jake Donald Flaro.
He was reported missing on the 19th of September and was last seen leaving his residence a day later.
Jake Donald Flaro is described as:
- 6’3” tall
- Approximately 198 lbs
- Brown short hair
- Brown eyes
Police are asking anyone with information regarding his disappearance or any incident involving Jake Donald Flaro’s whereabouts to please contact Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or your local officials.
For anonymous tips call crime stoppers or submit a tip online.