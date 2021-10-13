Cold Lake RCMP is asking the public’s help in finding the 29-year-old Jake Donald Flaro.

He was reported missing on the 19th of September and was last seen leaving his residence a day later.

 Jake Donald Flaro is described as:

  • 6’3” tall
  • Approximately 198 lbs
  • Brown short hair
  • Brown eyes

Police are asking anyone with information regarding his disappearance or any incident involving Jake Donald Flaro’s whereabouts to please contact Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or your local officials.

For anonymous tips call crime stoppers or submit a tip online.