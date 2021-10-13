Cold Lake RCMP is asking the public’s help in finding the 29-year-old Jake Donald Flaro.

He was reported missing on the 19th of September and was last seen leaving his residence a day later.

Jake Donald Flaro is described as:

6’3” tall

Approximately 198 lbs

Brown short hair

Brown eyes

Police are asking anyone with information regarding his disappearance or any incident involving Jake Donald Flaro’s whereabouts to please contact Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or your local officials.

For anonymous tips call crime stoppers or submit a tip online.