When the Bonnyville voyagers clashed with the St. Paul Lions the Lions came out victorious by a large margin.

This win puts the Lions at 2-2 for the season so far and leaves the Voyageurs at 0-4.

The Voyageurs will be battling for their first win against the undefeated Holy Rosary Raiders who are 4-0.

Meanwhile, the Lions will travel to Cold Lake to play the Royals who are also sitting even at two wins and two losses.

Since the teams are tied, this match will decide who edges the spot above in the Wheatland Football League standings.

The kickoff will be Friday evening at 4 pm at Tom Varghese Field.

Bonnyville will host the Lloydminister team Friday as well.