A man has been charged during a routine traffic stop after RCMP found meth in the vehicle.

RCMP says St. Paul Traffic services stopped a Green GMC truck for equipment violations.

But after the driver was determined to be on Outstanding Warrants he was arrested.

It was at this point officials found over ten grams of Methamphetamine along with other drug equipment.

According to the police, he was released roadside, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, and will appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on December 21, 2021.