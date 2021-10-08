Voting has been made even easier for the public as Northern Lights Public School is coordinating its election with the municipal one approaching the Lakeland area.
Voters can submit their vote for the municipal council at the same time as they cast their ballot for their trustee(s).
The following times are available for advanced poll voting:
|Date
|Ward 1
Bonnyville
|Ward 3
Lac La Biche
|Ward 4
Lac La Biche -Plamondon
|Wednesday, October 6
|1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Bonnyville Council Chambers
|Thursday, October 7
|1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Bonnyville Council Chambers
|Saturday, October 9
|10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Town of Bonnyville Council Chambers
|10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Bold Centre – Lac La Biche
|10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Bold Centre – Lac La Biche
Plamondon Festival Centre
|Tuesday, October 12
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
MD Council Chambers
|Wednesday, October 13
|1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Bonnyville Council Chambers
|12 p.m. – 8 pm.
Bold Centre – Lac La Biche
|12 p.m. – 8 pm.
Bold Centre – Lac La Biche
|Thursday, October 14
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
MD Council Chambers
1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Bonnyville Council Chambers
|Friday, October 15
|12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Bold Centre – Lac La Biche
|12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Bold Centre – Lac La Biche
If voters are confused about what ward they belong in more information can be found at the link here.