Voting has been made even easier for the public as Northern Lights Public School is coordinating its election with the municipal one approaching the Lakeland area.

Voters can submit their vote for the municipal council at the same time as they cast their ballot for their trustee(s).

The following times are available for advanced poll voting:

Date Ward 1

Bonnyville Ward 3

Lac La Biche Ward 4

Lac La Biche -Plamondon Wednesday, October 6 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Town of Bonnyville Council Chambers

(4917 – 49 Avenue) Thursday, October 7 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Town of Bonnyville Council Chambers

(4917 – 49 Avenue) Saturday, October 9 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Town of Bonnyville Council Chambers

(4917 – 49 Avenue) 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Bold Centre – Lac La Biche 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Bold Centre – Lac La Biche Plamondon Festival Centre Tuesday, October 12 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. MD Council Chambers

(4905 – 50 Avenue, Bonnyville) Wednesday, October 13 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Town of Bonnyville Council Chambers

(4917 – 49 Avenue) 12 p.m. – 8 pm. Bold Centre – Lac La Biche 12 p.m. – 8 pm. Bold Centre – Lac La Biche Thursday, October 14 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. MD Council Chambers

(4905 – 50 Avenue, Bonnyville) 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Town of Bonnyville Council Chambers

(4917 – 49 Avenue) Friday, October 15 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Bold Centre – Lac La Biche 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Bold Centre – Lac La Biche

If voters are confused about what ward they belong in more information can be found at the link here.