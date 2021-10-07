Constant vandalism tied back to a social media trend has the city of Cold Lake worried about its effect on services in the Energy Center.

The repair costs fixing the damage done have been a significant impact and may result in some closures of facilities like bathrooms for specific times.

RCMP is aware of the trend and is taking caution to stop any further harm from taking place to the building. The city is asking people to come forward with information regarding the acts of vandalism.

One youth has been changed under the City of Cold Lake’s vandalism bylaw.

The city of Cold Lake regrets any inconvenience the public has to endure but asks people to follow any limitations set by the city.