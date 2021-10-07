Despite the covid-19 pandemic, Bonnyville is hosting some thanksgiving events to celebrate the holiday.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 183 is hosting their annual Turkey Blast Challange to give a meal to the community.

Covid-19 restrictions are being kept in mind as proof of vaccination or recent test are required to enter.

The cooking will be done outside and passed out with people wearing personal protective equipment.

According to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 183, the last event was successful taking into account the circumstances.

The left-over food will be donated to a multitude of places.