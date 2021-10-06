Elections Alberta is providing a province-wide information campaign to help explain the specifics of the upcoming votes.

The program will start hitting doorsteps and social media platforms this week and will help answer questions regarding the Senate election and referendum questions, which are part of this year’s municipal election ballots.

“What makes this particular election unique can also raise a lot of questions for electors,” said Pamela Renwick, Acting Deputy Chief Electoral Officer of Elections Alberta. “We felt it was important to develop an engaging but straightforward campaign to help people learn the answers to the questions they might have as voting day approaches.”

Included in this campaign is information on who is eligible to vote, where they can vote, how to learn more about the referendum questions, and who the Senate candidates are.

This senate election and referendum vote are also different in how it’s being managed. As normal, municipalities will conduct their own elections, but this year will include the ballots for the senate and referendum questions.

For the 100 communities across Alberta not holding municipal elections, Alberta Municipal Affairs has given residents a few options on how to vote. They can vote in their municipality, travel to a nearby municipality, or vote by mail.

Elections Alberta will provide training, supplies, information, and the final results when they are tallied.

“Whether you live in an urban area, a rural municipality, a summer village, or an Indigenous community, a number of entities across Alberta are working to help you cast your vote,” said Renwick.

A mail brochure will be mailed to more than 1.7 million households in Alberta sometime this month.

An Information Center will be available to voters who have any questions about the Senate election or the referendum vote.

It is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call toll-free at 1-877-422-8683.