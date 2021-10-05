Lakeland College is opening up a new program centered on the automotive service industry.

“One thing we have heard over and over again is the need for an educational program for students who are interested in the automotive industry,” says Dave King, dean of trades and technology at Lakeland college.

“This program will meet that need.”

The program is called the ‘pre-employment automotive service technician program’ and it will provide an education for students who are interested in becoming involved in the automotive industry before taking an apprenticeship or broadening their skills when accepting one.

This program will launch in the fall of 2022 and students can apply as of right now.

Students will not need to have first secured employment before applying, unlike the apprenticeship program.

The program has twelve weeks of classroom work and ends with a four-week-long practicum. The two programs will cover the same material within the year.

The pre-employment automotive service technician program joins Lakeland’s other pre-employment programs like the electrician and welder programs.