Airdrie RCMP has charged two people after conducting a search and finding illegal material in the neighborhood of Sagewood, located in Airdrie.

The investigations seized around 120 grams of suspected cocaine, a restricted 40 caliber handgun with ammunition, and $3540 in cash.

A 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport was also taken by police as offense-related property.

Darrian Chief has been charged with the following:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking,

Careless storage of a firearm,

Possession of a restricted firearm with readily accessible, ammunition,

Possession of proceeds of crime under $5000,

Two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking.

Cheyanne Vanrer has been charged with the following:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking,

Careless storage of a firearm,

Possession of a restricted firearm with readily accessible, ammunition,

Possession of proceeds of crime under $5000.

Cheyanne Vanrer was released on conditions at the scene. Darrian Chief was remanded into custody and will be appearing in court in Calgary on Oct. 4, 2021.