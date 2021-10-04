Lakeland College has just wrapped up a fundraiser that has been running since 2016, and it brought in a record-breaking number of donations.

The campaign brought in a total of $13,374,066 with more than 1,100 contributors.

The Leading. Learning. The Lakeland Campaign is now the college’s most successful fundraiser.

Initially, the campaign’s goal was to hit eleven million dollars, but the results blew away the campaign leadership team chair Mike Kotelko.

“Our thanks to everyone for supporting Lakeland and our current and future students through their gifts to this campaign. We’re thrilled that the enthusiastic support of donors made it possible for us to exceed our campaign goal. This support enables Lakeland to do what it does best: graduate job-ready leaders equipped for success in their careers and lives,”

The fundraiser received funding from nine different provinces and a couple of states in the U.S., all varying in amounts from $5 to $4 million.

Dr. Alice Wainwright-Stewart, president and CEO of Lakeland College says while the number will fade out of memory the lasting impact will be felt for years to come.

“Our donors’ contributions have already helped in so many tangible ways. They’ve strengthened the services available to our students in areas such as Indigenous services, mental health, athletics, and student awards.

“They helped us modernize and expand our facilities and purchase more crop and pasture land where our student-managed learning concept can thrive. Gifts also supported our growing applied research efforts. We are increasing our capacity to produce results of value to industry and producers plus providing new student learning opportunities,”

Alumni, students, community members, and Lakeland employees are among the doners and collectively gave just over three thousand gifts to the campaign.

The gifts included cash, land, buildings, equipment, livestock, securities, and life insurance.