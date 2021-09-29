A fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a couple of vehicles took place yesterday evening outside Prince Albert on Highway 2.

The adult male pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The first involved vehicle, an orange SUV, left the scene before police could arrive. The second vehicle involved in the crash stopped and remained on the scene.

Prince Albert RCMP is continuing to investigate this incident and is asking for public help.

RCMP is asking the public if they have any information about the orange SUV to call 306-765-5501 or call crime stoppers.