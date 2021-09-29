Parkland RCMP is asking for assistance in locating 16-yer-old Danielle Francis Lea Aulotte.

Lea Aulotte was last seen in the area of Stony Plain on the morning of September 26th.

Danielle Francis Lee Aulotte may also be going by the name Noah Aulotte.

She was seen leaving for work but she never arrived.

Police are concerned for her health and well-being.

Aulottee can be described as follows:

5’8

135lbs, slim build

Medium complexion

Medium length brown hair

Brown eyes

The RCMP are asking the public to come forward with information regarding Aulotte by calling Parkland RCMP or texting Crime Stoppers.