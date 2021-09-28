Highway 2 between Highway 35 and 55 Avenue in Grimshaw will be closed this afternoon.

The highway is closed down to accommodate CN railway repairs.

The road will open back up at 4 PM today and only local traffic will be allowed through.

Northbound traffic through Grimshaw is being detoured to Highway 2A and then back to Highway 2.

Southbound traffic is being detoured to Highway 2 eastbound heading south to highway 2A and then back to Highway 2.

Travelers are estimated to be on the road for up to 20 more minutes than normal.