77 grams of methamphetamine, 8 grams of suspected fentanyl, and drug trafficking paraphernalia were found by police Friday the 24th.

Officials performed the drugs and substances search in the Wildrose Trailer park in Wetaskiwin after their investigation lead them to the residence in the park.

Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment members started their investigation after Wetaskiwin saw 5 drug overdoses within a week, including one suspected drug-related death.

The RCMP have charged 4 people with the following crimes:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine

Breach of Probation

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Obstruct Police Officer

All four people have been reprimanded into custody and have scheduled court dates on the 28th and the 30th of September.