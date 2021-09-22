The Bonnyville Pontiacs will have a new assistant coach behind the bench this season.

The team has hired up Derek Hemsley to replace T.J. Millar, who was hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs in August. Hensley comes from a Leafs orginization in his own right, as he comes from the Maple Leaf Athletic Club U18AAA of North-East Edmonton.

He also coached with KC Pats U18AAA four years of U15 and U16 in Fort Saskatchewan and Sherwood Park. Hemsley also was an assistant coach with the Northern Alberta X-treme U15 Prep team. The certified skills and goalie coach also runs his own business called Hems Hockey.

Hemsley says he’s excited to get down to business in Bonnyville and immerse himself in Pontiacs culture. He also notes that he’s worked with coach Rick Swan as well, and he is excited to joining forces with him and the rest of the team.

Swan says the feeling is mutual, as he says that Hemsley’s character, positive attitude along with his skills were what put him over the edge and got him the slot with the team.

The next Bonnyville Pontiacs game is Friday, September 24th, an at home match with the Whitecourt Wolverines.