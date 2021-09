The Meadow Lake RCMP is investigating after someone shot at a home in the area.

Officers were called about the shooting at the home on the 100 block of 7th Avenue West shortly before 3AM Monday. It appears the suspect fired a shotgun at the front window of the house. No one was injured, however.

The investigation is actively ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

Written by Dan Soul, mylloydminsternow.comĀ