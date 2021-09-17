Charges have been laid against two women in connection to an abduction investigation.

The RCMP were called on the report of the abduction on September 15th. A woman had been taken from the Centre Street area around 1:15AM, robbed and left near Bethel, SK. She reported to police that a second victim was in the car with the suspects. This person was found in Grande Prairie and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. In a partnership investigation between the North Battleford Provincial General Investigation Section and the Grande Prairie General Investigation Section, both suspects were arrested and charged.

In this investigation, 36 year old Lana Aubichon and 28-year-old Janelle Chatelaine, both of Meadow Lake, SK have each been charged with two counts of alleged use of a firearm in a kidnapping and use of a firearm during a robbery, along with having a weapon while prohibited and uttering threats.

Aubichon was also arrested for allegedly breaching a conditional sentence order. Both Aubichon and Chatelaine will make their first court appearance in Meadow Lake on September 23, 2021.

Written by Dan Soul, mylloydminsternow.com