The Bonnyville RCMP has released their latest weekly update, indicating they responded to 126 calls in the last seven days.

In their report, they detailed three notable separate arrests, all of which were made on September 10th. At 2:30 AM that day, they responded to a report of a stolen truck, taken from the 6000 block of 47th Avenue in Bonnyville. A few hours later the Ford F550 truck was located and recovered in Elk Point. Then at 6:30 AM that same day, Bonnyville RCMP received a report of a different truck stolen from a local convenience store parking lot. The 2021 Dodge Ram had the keys inside.

The truck was later located and recovered in Pierceland, SK. Both thefts are still under investigation.

Later that day, at 3PM, a 43 year old male from Kehewin stole several items of clothing from a store. He was also allegedly caught on video at 4:00 AM the next day stealing from a local convenience store. Bonnyville RCMP has arrested the man, who’s first appearance date is October 5th for both matters.

The third incident the Bonnyville RCMP responded to that day was reports at a local establishment that a woman had pulled a knife on a staff member and threatened to use it. While the woman fled the scene, she was found later in Elk Point, and transported back to Bonnyville on alleged assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats charges. The 23-year-old Wainwright woman has been released on no cash, and she’s due to appear in Bonnyville court on October 5th.

Written by Dan Soul, mylloydminsternow.com