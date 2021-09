The Cold Lake RCMP is looking for 22-year-old Jenny Lynn Badger, who was last seen on August 19th.

Jenny Lynn Badger was reported missing on September 14th. It is believed she may possibly be in the Edmonton area. She’s described as 5’4″ and 130 pounds with reddish/blonde mixed coloured hair and brown eyes. A picture is below.

Anyone with information on Jenny Lynn Badger’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP, their local police detachment or CrimeStoppers.