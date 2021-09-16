The Bonnyville Pontiacs have announced who will be wearing the “C” and “AC” patches in this upcoming season.

Kash Rasmussen will enter his fifth season wearing the captain’s patch, as he did at the end of the 2020-21 season as well. The 2019-20 MVP Rasmussen will lead the team in his 103rd game as the season gets underway on the 17th.

Players named as assistant captains are A.J. Macaulay, Chayce Schmidt, Michael Fairfax, and Will Hilfiker.

Macaulay and Schmidt are familiar faces on the Pontiacs roster, each logging plenty of points and ice time. The team is welcoming Fairfax and Hilfiker from the United States full time this season, after a few games last season. Fairfax will wear the “A” during home games, and Hilfiker on road trips.

The Pontiacs 30th season officially puck drops with the home opener Friday, September 17th against the Lloydminster Bobcats.

Written by Dan Soul, mylloydminsternow.com