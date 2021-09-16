[Left to Right] Kenny Jouthe, Mali Jean, Billy Glenoud-Fluery and Bechir Ben Salah. [Photo supplied by the Saskatchewan RCMP, used with permission.]

The RCMP is continuing the search for four suspects wanted on several charges, including alleged human trafficking.

The four men are charged in relation to an 18-month investigation into the human-trafficking ring, with crimes in this investigation having taken place all over Western Canada. New tips have caused the RCMP to re-issue details about the warrant.

They’re asking for the public’s support in finding four suspects:

Billy Glenoud-Fluery, born August 9, 1989

Mali Jean, born April 18, 1988

Kenny Jouthe, born November 25, 1990

Bechir Ben Salah, born April 9, 1989

All four of these men have been charged with allegedly trafficking persons, however, the RCMP notes that this is not a sex trafficking or sexual exploitation investigation at this time.

The suspects are also charged with material benefit from trafficking in persons, withholding or destroying identity documents and charges relating to participating in the activities of a criminal organization.

The suspects are believed to have ties across Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Quebec. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP, their nearest police service or the RCMP.

Written by Dan Soul, mylloydminsternow.com