The Western States Hockey League will require mandatory vaccination for all their teams, including the Cold Lake Aeros.

The league made the announcement on their website this week. They’re stating that anyone wanting to play for the WSHL will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with one of three major vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.

The league also stated in their information that certain exceptions may apply, however, only as it relates to the policy set forth by the US and Canadian governments.

Coaches and anyone else who works within regular contact with players will also need to be vaccinated. This is so that all organizations under the WSHL banner will be in line with the WSHL’s policy of”Abundance of Caution and Safety First,” as they return to the ice.

All teams, including the Aeros, have been notified, the WSHL says, and they will be expected to comply with the policy.

Written by Dan Soul, mylloydminsternow.com