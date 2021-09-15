The Lac La Biche RCMP is looking for a suspect that robbed the Parkland 2 Motel Monday.

Shortly after midnight on September 13th, a man walked into the lobby of the hotel wearing a face covering, and holding what appeared to be a gun.

The suspect was able to steal cash and cigarettes before running from the hotel. The employee was not hurt in the robbery.

The suspect was wearing a face covering, a black hoodie with a white logo and writing, black shoes, black pants and black gloves.

Lac La Biche RCMP’s investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP, their local police detachment, or CrimeStoppers.