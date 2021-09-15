The Meadow Lake RCMP is investigating an abduction that occurred Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the aid of a woman who says she was abducted at gunpoint from the Centre St. area in Meadow Lake at approximately 1:15. During her abduction, she was robbed but not injured.

The attackers left her in a rural area near Barthel, SK, where she was able to call the police. The woman also reported that there was a second female victim, who was still with the suspects when she was dropped in Barthel.

The second victim has been found in Grande Prairie and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. One of the vehicles involved, a black, 2010 two-door Kia Forte with Saskatchewan license plate 808MHS, has been recovered.

The second suspect vehicle is a white, two-door 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier with Saskatchewan license plate 625LSY, and is still at large. Both of the suspects involved are as well.

Both suspects are female, with the first being described as approximately 5’5”, small to average build, with blond hair and an eyebrow ring. The second is described as approximately 5’5”, small to average build with brown hair and an eyebrow ring as well.

The RCMP says anyone who comes upon these suspects should not approach them. Instead, anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

UPDATE: This story has been updated with several details from the RCMP.

Written by Dan Soul, mylloydminsternow.com